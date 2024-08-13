Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Alejandro Garnacho shows commitment to Man Utd cause by making big sacrifice after Argentina to Copa America glory

Alejandro GarnachoManchester UnitedPremier League

Alejandro Garnacho reportedly insisted on returning early to Manchester United training after guiding Argentina to Copa America glory.

  • Garnacho starred with Argentina in Copa America
  • Headed back to Carrington earlier than expected
  • United staff were impressed with his commitment
