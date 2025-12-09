Alejandro Garnacho calls Chelsea transfer a 'step forward' & insists he has no regrets about acrimonious end to Man Utd career

Garnacho addressed reporters in Bergamo ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League meeting with Atalanta. Calm, composed and unapologetic, the Argentine winger made it clear that the decision to move was deliberate and necessary.

Asked if he regretted how his United story ended, with public criticism of Amorim leading to his exile from the first team squad, he responded with a blunt "No". When pressed on whether he felt sadness, he again replied: "No."

Expanding on his switch to Chelsea, he said: "I came here to play my football, to show people the player I am. Sometimes in life, you have to change things to maybe take a step forward or to improve as a player. It was the right moment, and also the right club, so it was an easy decision.

"The most important thing is confidence. He (Enzo Maresca) speaks with me every week. We are going to get better, me as a player and the team together, with time. We started the season three months ago, so it’s building confidence."

Chelsea boss Maresca went on to offer his assessment of Garnacho's first few months at Stamford Bridge: "He can give much more, but not only Alejandro. I think all the players, we try to work every day with them, just to try to improve them. It's been quite easy to work with him, in terms of he wants to learn, he's open-minded, he's working good on the ball and off the ball. And then again, some games he's better, some games he tries a little bit more. But overall he's doing well with us."

