Alejandro Garnacho likened to Anthony Gordon amid talk of Chelsea cutting their losses on £40m former Man Utd winger

Quizzed on whether or not the Blues should be listening to offers, ex-Blues frontman Cascarino - speaking on behalf of Tonybet, whose World Cup Card Collection campaign can see Irish customers win up to €100,000 - told GOAL: “Concerns about the way he left Manchester United. I always like looking back at the period of why he left Manchester United. He clearly made it evident that he wanted to go and there was [Erik] ten Hag who had a bit of an issue and then Ruben Amorim and it was just all mixed about Garnacho.

“I didn't think, only by the way he acted, that he acted like a lad that wanted to stay at Old Trafford and I think he thought the grass was greener elsewhere and the opportunity to go to Chelsea.

“And whatever we say, whether people like it or not, a lot of foreign players like living in London. They just do. You try and persuade a lad to go to Sunderland or Newcastle instead of coming to London where they can travel freely in and out and be closer to whether it's France or Spain. Of course you can get from Newcastle to Spain and France, but it's just different. They see it as just more comfortable.

“I'm saying that, I was in Marseille and I went to Nancy and ended up living in Paris. I didn't stay in Nancy after I finished playing. I went to Paris because I wanted to experience Paris. That's what you do with capital cities, don't you? You end up being lured to them. So I think he got caught with that, but he's been poor.”