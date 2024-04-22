Alan ShearerGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Don't look back in anger!' - Alan Shearer fires hilarious response to Liam Gallagher after legendary Man City fan tells pundit to 'f*ck off' over Pep Guardiola criticism

Manchester CityPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueFA Cup

Alan Shearer responded to legendary singer and Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher after being told to 'f*ck off' over Pep Guardiola criticism.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Shearer responds to Gallagher's attack
  • Gallagher told the legendary player to 'f*ck off'
  • Ex-Newcastle striker questioned Guardiola after FA Cup semi

Editors' Picks