'Cracks are starting to show now!' - Alan Shearer warns Arsenal 'the noise will get a lot louder' after Wolves draw as Mikel Arteta's side run risk of throwing Premier League title away

Shearer accepts, though, that the Gunners do still have their destiny in their own hands, although a City win in their game in hand would move them just two points behind Arteta's side.

The former Newcastle striker added: "The Premier League title is also still in Arsenal’s hands because if they win every game, they win the league. Technically it's in both of their hands and everyone was always going to look to that game, at the Etihad in April. That was always going to be a key game anyway, and it obviously clearly is. But I think I'm right in saying they've only won something like two of their last seven games and that's a massive concern.

"Having said that, after what happened on Wednesday evening, then I'd be looking to the next game and I would actually love it to be a huge one and that’s what they have with it being a North London derby, that's exactly what it is at Tottenham, with them also having a new manager, and you put all that together, then it becomes huge. I have been in this situation with Blackburn, and know what it's like when people are saying are they going to chuck it away?

"I've been in there when we had a lead and were clawed back so I know exactly how they're feeling. I know exactly what the Man City camp will be feeling in terms of they would have watched that game last night, Pep would have watched it and the City players would have watched it and thought ‘here we go, it's our time, let's take advantage of that at the weekend.’ City play Newcastle, whose record at City is dreadful, as we know.

"So yeah, there are still going to be twists and turns in between now and the end of the season. I think there'll be a time where City will be top, and where Arsenal will be top, and I guess it's probably going to come down to that game in April. I do think Man City's result at Anfield was a game changer in terms of City going for the league, because if they hadn't have got that, it might have been very different. They wouldn't have put so much pressure on Arsenal."