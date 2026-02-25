Al-Nassr make it NINE wins in a row as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman all score in huge flex of Saudi Pro League title credentials

Al-Nassr's title hopes have been given a shot in the arm by Al-Hilal's recent run of two draws on the trot. Ronaldo and co knew victory over Al-Najma on Wednesday night would send them to the top of the table again and they got the best possible start when they were handed a penalty early on upon video assistant referee review.

It was, of course, Ronaldo who stepped to dispatch it from the spot, netting his 965th goal on his quest to hit four digits.

Al-Najma were quickly overawed by the individual quality of their opponents and the game was soon taken away from them as Al-Nassr scored another two goals before half-time. Coman swivelled and fired in to make it 2-0 before Inigo Martinez struck from distance, with the veteran Spanish defender's effort deflecting fortuitously past goalkeeper Waled Al-Enazi.

Things got worse for the hosts early in the second half as the visitors swept forward and bagged a fourth, with Ronaldo picking up an assist by laying it to Mane who expertly found the top corner with a powerful shot.

Rather than any of the attacking stars, it was Martinez who grabbed a brace when he flicked a header in from a corner, helping Al-Nassr wrap up their ninth league win in a row and go two points clear at the top.