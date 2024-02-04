Al-Hilal plot summer move for Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd star rejected huge offer in January transfer window

Al-Hilal plot summer move for Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd star rejected huge offer in January transfer windowAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesBruno FernandesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueTransfersManchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly turned down a massive offer from Al-Hilal in January and the club will try again in the summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFernandes attracted offer from Al-HilalTurned down interest from Saudi clubClub expected to make summer advances