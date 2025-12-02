Getty Images Sport
Aitana Bonmati's season all but over after surgery on fractured fibula as Barcelona confirm recovery timeframe for three-time Ballon d'Or winner
Barcelona confirm surgery and an extended layoff
Bonmati returned to Barcelona on Monday and underwent surgery on Tuesday morning at the Hospital de Barcelona. In a statement, the Catalan club said the procedure, led by Dr Antoni Dalmau with the supervision of the club’s medical team, had been a success.
It read: "First-team player Aitana Bonmatí has undergone successful surgery for the transverse fracture of her left fibula. This surgery was performed by Dr. Antoni Dalmau at the Hospital de Barcelona, under the supervision of the Club's Medical Services. The expected recovery time will be around five months."
The lengthy timeline rules her out of Barcelona’s crowded December schedule and throws her availability for key Champions League fixtures into doubt, including the quarter-finals set for late March.
Spain’s title defence hit hard as Germany smell opportunity
Spain will attempt to defend the Nations League crown they won in 2024 without their most influential performer in the middle of the park. Bonmati had started Friday’s first leg in Germany, a hard-fought 0-0 draw in which both sides cancelled each other out for long periods. Her absence leaves a significant creative and tactical void, particularly against a Germany side with fresh memories of suffering at her hands last summer.
During the 2025 European Championship semi-finals, Germany held Spain to a stalemate deep into extra time before Bonmatí finally broke through, outwitting Ann-Katrin Berger to send La Roja to the final. That wound remains raw for the Germans, who now see an unexpected opening with Bonmati forced out of Tuesday’s second leg at the Metropolitano Stadium. Spain, for their part, are desperate to avoid finishing the year empty-handed after losing the Euro 2025 final to England on penalties. Another title slipping away would cast a bleak shadow over a squad that has prided itself on being the dominant force in the women’s game in recent years.
Barcelona’s injury woes deepen ahead of critical fixtures
Bonmati's midfield partner, Patri Guijarro, is also sidelined with a stress fracture in her right foot, leaving manager Jonatan Giraldez suddenly without his two most experienced central players. League fixtures against Tenerife and Levante, Champions League clashes with Benfica and Paris FC, and a Copa de la Reina tie against Alaves are set to arrive thick and fast in December. In fact, all five games come before Liga F breaks for winter, meaning the squad must play on without two of their most trusted leaders.
Blow to Champions League aspirations
Bonmati got injured as Barcelona were building momentum in this season’s Champions League group stage. With three wins and a draw from their opening four matches, they sit in a commanding position and are well placed to reach the knockout rounds. They only dropped points on English soil during a contentious 1-1 draw away to Chelsea. The memory of the 2024-25 Champions League final defeat to Arsenal continues to linger at the club. In that match, despite long stretches of dominance, Barcelona were undone by Stina Blackstenius’s late strike, handing the Gunners their second European crown nearly two decades after their first.
For now, the focus shifts entirely to Bonmatí’s recovery. The next five months will require patience, resilience and careful management. Both Spain and Barcelona know they cannot replace what Bonmati brings, and they can only hope she returns in time to influence matches at the business end of the season, especially when European silverware could be up for grabs.
