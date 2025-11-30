Aitana Bonmati leaves Spain camp after suffering fractured fibula with Barcelona Femeni star facing lengthy spell on sidelines

Spain will have to face Germany in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League final without their best player on Tuesday. The sides played out a goalless draw in Germany on Friday in the first leg and their task of taking the title will be made more complicated without the presence of Bonmati in the middle of the park.

Spain, who have already missed out on one major title in 2025 having lost to England on penalties in the European Championship this summer, will be determined to lift the Nations League trophy at the Metropolitano in Madrid.

Success in the Spanish capital is not a foregone conclusion though, with Germany providing consistent stubbornness against La Roja. In the European Championship, the Germans held strong to take the semi-final into extra-time, but could not keep Spain and Bonmati out forever and the superstar eventually broke through Ann-Katrin Berger’s defiance to fire Spain into the final.

The scars are still fresh for Germany, who will be determined to avenge their late heartache and will be boosted by their nemesis’ absence.