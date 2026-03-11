Goal.com
Ahead of Bologna vs Roma, Italiano: "Gasperini is an example to everyone, our dinner..."

The Bologna coach speaks on the eve of the Europa League round of 16 first leg against Roma.

Vincenzo Italiano, Bologna coach, speaks at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow's match against Roma, the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, scheduled for tomorrow at 6.45 pm at the Dall'Ara.

"We've put the defeat to Verona behind us and are focused on trying to exploit some of their weaknesses. I've looked back at all our home defeats: we deserved to lose some of those games, while we could have won others. It's just one of those moments and seasons, but we still have games ahead of us to turn the season around and we'll try to do that. Our players have the right attitude, desire and focus."

"Roma are doing well: they defend solidly, concede few goals and have a striker up front who is doing very well, Malen. They are an aggressive team and we will have to be ready. In general, I fear Roma as a whole."

"I don't consider this game decisive for the season, because if we reach the quarter-finals, you'll ask me the same question. We deserved to lose against Verona. Serie A is a very difficult league and you have to be able to accept defeats. There are still ten games to go and it's too early for a final assessment."

  • "As for the injured players, Miranda has not stopped completely and has continued to train, albeit separately. Heggem, on the other hand, has been working individually for about fifteen days. The Spaniard is further ahead in his recovery, but tomorrow we will assess whether anyone can grit their teeth and play," reports Il Corriere dello Sport. "Pobega has a good chance of starting. He is an important player for us, and the fact that he ended up on the bench does not mean that he has been sidelined. Castro or Dallinga? I haven't decided yet: Thijs still has some physical problems, while Santi has played a lot lately." 

    Interviewed by Sky, Italiano also talks about the famous dinner that he and Gasperini promised each other some time ago and which has not yet taken place: "We'll see if it happens tomorrow. I have enormous respect for him and for the extraordinary work he has done at Atalanta. Remo (Freuler, ed.) has also experienced this first-hand: he has been an example to everyone, winning trophies and personal accolades. My respect for him is enormous, and if we manage to have that dinner, I'm sure it will last for hours because we'll end up talking about football until the restaurant closes." 

