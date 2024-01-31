Agent takes aim at Erik ten Hag for treatment of youngster Facundo Pellistri as winger's Man Utd future is thrown into doubt amid loan interest

Ritabrata Banerjee
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Manchester UnitedErik ten HagFacundo PellistriPremier League

Facundo Pellistri's agent has slammed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for mistreating his client, who is looking to seal a move out of the club.

  • Pellistri's agent slammed Ten Hag
  • Accused manager of mistreating youngster
  • Pellistri close to joining Granada on loan

