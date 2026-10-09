Africa stands with Gianni Infantino! FIFA president secures unanimous CAF backing after promising massive funding boost following World Cup success

The core of Infantino’s appeal to the continent lies in heavy financial distribution. Addressing the symposium delegates, he detailed the massive monetary injection that has funded 124 distinct African projects over the past decade.

"As FIFA president, I am proud to have contributed with you a little bit in this revolution (in African football) in the last 10 years," Infantino explained. "With the FIFA Forward programme we have invested one billion dollars in 10 years in Africa, with 124 different projects and many other actions."

Acknowledging the recent friction with other confederations over commercial plans, Infantino stressed the importance of transparency and compromise. "When you go through a journey, sometimes concerns are raised," he said. "When they are raised, we have to address them. As far as we are concerned at FIFA, we address them always with the spirit of dialogue and with open arms, an open heart and an open mind. We can always be better and do better."

Reiterating his overarching message online, Infantino added: "The CAF Strategy Conference in beautiful Cabo Verde was an opportunity to reiterate that football belongs to everyone, everywhere in the world and that it is our responsibility to create opportunities and to find the resources to make that happen. We had productive dialogue around sharing knowledge and learning from each other to build a robust ecosystem where children have the resources and pathways to fulfil their football dreams."

He continued: "Reflecting on a successful FIFA World Cup 2026, including the inspiring journey of the Cabo Verde national team, I had the opportunity of congratulating everyone on our collective work that has resulted in the incredible rise of football in Africa. This has been powered by FIFA Forward investments of USD 1 billion, contributing to 124 projects in this football-loving continent in the last decade."



