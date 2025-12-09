Adrien Rabiot happy to provide 'game-changing moment' to spark AC Milan comeback before Christian Pulisic double to seal return to top of Serie A table

Speaking to the media after the whistle, Rabiot offered a brutally honest assessment of Milan’s opening exchanges, while also praising the character shown to turn the result around.

"We were soft at the start, we need to work on that because we can't always turn things around like that," Rabiot admitted. "At half-time, we told ourselves to be more aggressive, and we immediately saw a change in pace. Pulisic's introduction then did us good.

"As for the rest, it was good, because we need to look at the positives too. The goal? It wasn't the most important, but it gave something to the team. We've changed. A nice goal, which brings us the three points. Every now and then you need a play that changes the game."

Rabiot's "nice goal" was undeniably the turning point. Picking up the ball in midfield with his side trailing 2-0 and morale flagging, the Frenchman drove forward and unleashed a powerful effort that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!