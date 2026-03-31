adidas reawaken the beasts with relaunch of iconic Y-3 F50 Tunit pack

This time around, the pack is ready for both the pitch and the street, as the boot is transformed into a walkable outsole unit that has been updated for the modern day in a striking crossover. For anyone who wants to keep it on the grass, the wolf version remains a football boot, carrying the same artwork and lace cover from the instantly recognisable 2006 version but otherwise reimagined with all the technical updates required to make them primed for 2026.