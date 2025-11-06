Ademola Lookman and Ivan Juric in explosive touchline confrontation but Atalanta coach downplays incident after Marseille win

Atalanta’s 1–0 victory over Marseille was overshadowed by a fiery confrontation between Lookman and head coach Juric. The flashpoint arrived in the 75th minute when Lookman was withdrawn for Yunus Musah. The Nigerian forward, visibly frustrated, muttered toward the bench and then turned directly to Juric as he made his way off the pitch. Juric reacted instantly, stepping toward the player and briefly grabbing his arm, sparking a tense exchange that required backroom staff to intervene before the situation escalated further.

Lookman had earlier seen a potential opening goal ruled out for offside after VAR intervention, adding to the striker’s frustration. Atalanta also missed a first-half penalty through Charles De Ketelaere, meaning the pressure remained high throughout the match. Lazar Samardzic’s late strike eventually secured all three points, but the touchline confrontation became the main talking point of the evening.

The incident highlighted the emotional intensity surrounding Atalanta, who entered the match needing a morale-boosting performance amid patchy domestic form. Lookman’s reaction, while dramatic, also reflected his personal frustration during a season that has yet to fully settle for him.