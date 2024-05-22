VIDEO: Ademola Lookman lights up the Europa League final! Atalanta star nutmegs Granit Xhaka before smashing home outrageous goal to leave Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten season under serious threat
Ademola Lookman netted an outrageous goal to hand Atalanta an early two-goal lead in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.
- Lookman scored an outstanding goal in Europa League final
- Scored a brace within 26 minutes against Leverkusen
- Blow to the German side's dream of winning Treble unbeaten