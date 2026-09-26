'Put his career on hold!' - PSG star Achraf Hakimi urged to step away after rape trial confirmed

The ongoing legal proceedings have drawn a strong reaction from French pundit Poncet on media outlet RMC. Speaking on Les Grandes Gueules, the outspoken commentator argued that Hakimi should not be playing while awaiting trial.

Poncet, who is a self-confessed PSG supporter, stressed that ethics must take priority over sporting interests. He firmly stated that the defender ought to step away from football to focus on his defence.

"My love for PSG cannot be stronger than my values," Poncet explained. "Achraf Hakimi's career should be put on hold. Time for the trial to take place, time for him to defend himself."