AC Milan wages: Who is the best paid player at the Rossoneri and everything you need to know about Milan's salary bill

How much do the Milan players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

One of the clubs synonymous with the famous term "football heritage" are Italian heavyweights AC Milan, who are en route to reclaiming their spot as one of the most fearsome units in Europe.

The 1990s and 2000s marked a golden era for Serie A, as it emerged as arguably the best and most prestigious football league in the world. This period was defined by the dominance of AC Milan, whose unparalleled success on both the domestic and continental fronts solidified the league's global reputation.

However, the Rossoneri have been a shadow of their former self since they won their second most-recent Scudetto in 2011. It took them 11 long years to win another league title, while also failing to qualify for the Champions League for seven straight seasons between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

Today, AC Milan boast a talented roster with the potential to define an era at the iconic San Siro. Players like Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, and Tijjani Reijnders have become key figures in the squad, and the Milan faithful have high hopes for them to lead the club to new heights.

So, who is the highest earner at Milan this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis