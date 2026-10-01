A Rossoneri scout initially travelled to Spain on September 12 to run the rule over 19-year-old midfielder Dylan Rodriguez during Granada's 1-1 draw with Albacete. However, it was Emeka who stole the show, producing a dazzling solo run before finishing emphatically at the near post. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the teenager of Nigerian descent has a €15 million (£13m/$17m) release clause and is now firmly on the transfer radars of both Milan and Madrid.
AC Milan plot raid for Granada prodigy Owen Emeka but face Real Madrid competition
Italian giants monitor Spanish prodigy
- ZUMA Press Wire
Breakout star earns senior recognition
The winger's impressive displays for Granada's youth setup last season convinced the Andalusian hierarchy that he was ready for the senior ranks. Reflecting on the youngster's standout performance against Madrid in the Under-19 national championship semi-finals, club insiders concluded: "Right, this lad might just be ready."
That faith was quickly repaid, with Emeka registering one goal in six Segunda Division outings this term to become the second-youngest goalscorer in Granada's history.
Versatile prospect dazzles European scouts
While Milan remain attentive to Emeka, the Serie A giants are also keeping Rodriguez on their shortlist owing to his tactical flexibility across midfield. Nevertheless, Emeka commands primary attention having already committed to a long-term contract running until 2031, with local onlookers drawing comparisons to Jude Bellingham due to his athletic profile. Milan's plan would likely see the teenager integrated into their reserve setup initially to aid his development, though swift action will be required given Madrid's continued interest.
- AgenciaLOF
International stage beckons rising talent
Emeka is now preparing to turn his attention to international duty with Spain Under-18s ahead of the youth World Cup in Qatar this November. At club level, the powerful winger is determined to cement a regular starting berth under Pacheta to help propel Granada up the Segunda Division table. Meanwhile, officials from San Siro and the Santiago Bernabeu are expected to maintain regular scouting missions before the winter transfer window opens.
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