AC Milan announce first three strikers inducted into their Hall of Fame as legendary ex-Chelsea man receives honour

AC Milan have inducted legendary strikers Marco van Basten, Andriy Shevchenko and Filippo Inzaghi into their Hall of Fame.

  • Milan celebrating their 125th anniversary
  • Will honour legendary strikers for their excellence
  • Selection made through a global fan vote
