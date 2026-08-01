AC Milan target sensational Brahim Diaz return as Rafael Leao nears shock exit to Turkey

The defining departure story of the summer window centres on the future of Leao. The Portugal forward has reportedly made clear that he feels his seven-year spell at San Siro has come to an end and is ready to seek a new challenge.

Despite his initial preference for a move to the Premier League or La Liga, the absence of concrete offers from either competition has led Leao to consider an exit to Turkey.

Galatasaray are leading the race to sign the attacker, offering guaranteed Champions League league phase football. Leao is receptive to the switch but is demanding a lucrative double-digit million salary, while Milan maintain a firm preference for a permanent sale.