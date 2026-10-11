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US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

AC Milan Player Ratings vs Sassuolo: Modric magic off the bench not enough as Amorim's men stumble

L. Modric
A. Rabiot
AC Milan
Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Sassuolo
Serie A

Adrien Rabiot's emphatic strike appeared to have AC Milan on course for victory before Cas Odenthal rescued a point for Sassuolo. Ruben Amorim's side dominated possession but struggled to contain the hosts' set-piece threat in an uninspiring 1-1 draw, surviving a late scare when the hosts had a winner ruled out.

AC Milan’s visit to the MAPEI Stadium was a masterclass in tactical frustration as Amorim’s side enjoyed 59% of the ball but failed to translate that dominance into three points. The first half was a stop-start affair, defined more by early injuries -most notably to Matteo Gabbia- than by attacking fluidity. Milan looked to build through their wide players, generating their best chances just before the interval, but Sassuolo’s deep block remained disciplined.

The game finally burst into life in the second period when Rabiot broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute with a powerful finish, assisted by the veteran Luka Modric, who was introduced at half-time. However, the lead lasted just five minutes. Milan’s inability to clear their lines from a corner allowed Odenthal to equalise for the Neroverdi. The Rossoneri were ultimately fortunate to leave with a point after Kristian Thorstvedt’s late volley was disallowed for a foul in the build-up, leaving Amorim to reflect on a missed opportunity to build momentum.

  • US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan - 6/10

    The Frenchman was largely a spectator for much of the match as Sassuolo managed just four shots on target. He made a crucial sprawling save to deny Kieron Bowie shortly before Milan conceded, but could do little about Odenthal's close-range equaliser in the 68th minute. Distributed the ball well, maintaining a high line to support Milan's heavy possession.

    Strahinja Pavlovic - 6/10

    A physically demanding evening for the Serbian. He came incredibly close to opening the scoring deep into first-half stoppage time (45+6') but saw his towering near-post header brilliantly saved by Arijanet Muric. Defensively, he struggled with the agility of Sassuolo's attackers and received a yellow card in stoppage time (90+1') after a desperate challenge.

    Mario Gila - 6/10

    The most composed of the starting back three, Gila read the game well and was instrumental in Milan's build-up play. He covered space effectively and won a crucial foul in the dying moments that led to Sassuolo's potential winning goal being disallowed.

    Matteo Gabbia - 5/10

    A short-lived appearance for the Italian, who was forced off on a stretcher with a concerning injury just 20 minutes into the contest. In his brief time on the pitch, he looked solid, but his early exit disrupted the defensive rhythm Amorim had planned.

  • US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Adrien Rabiot - 8/10

    Clearly Milan's standout performer. The Frenchman controlled the tempo of the game and broke the deadlock with a sensational left-footed strike from an acute angle in the 63rd minute. He showed exactly why he is the fulcrum of this midfield, constantly threatening and combining physical dominance with elite technical execution.

    Yunus Musah - 6/10

    Operating in the heart of midfield alongside Rabiot, the American provided immense energy and ball-carrying ability. He was vital in the transition from defence to attack, though his final ball lacked the precision needed to unlock a stubborn Sassuolo defence before being substituted in the 78th minute.

    Samuel Chukwueze - 5.5/10

    Deployed as the right wing-back, the Nigerian struggled to beat his man consistently and often ran into blind alleys. He did manage to deliver one precise cross late in the first half that forced a great save following a Ramos header, but his overall individual output was underwhelming before he was substituted in the 85th minute.

    Pervis Estupinan - 5/10

    A difficult outing for the Ecuadorian left wing-back, who struggled to exert his usual influence on the game. He was booked in the 41st minute for a cynical foul on Domenico Berardi and was subsequently replaced at half-time as Amorim looked for a more creative spark.

  • US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Diego Moreira - 6.5/10

    A very active performance from the versatile forward, who showed great resilience to continue after a heavy head knock in the 27th minute. He delivered an excellent free-kick that Rabiot headed just over and provided the cross for Pavlovic's massive first-half chance. Was forced to shift to left wing-back in the second half to accommodate Modric's introduction.

    Christian Pulisic - 6/10

    Pulisic showed flashes of his trademark acceleration and vision, drifting between the lines behind the striker to link play and creating a decent chance for Chukwueze in the second half. However, he was often crowded out by Sassuolo's double-pivot and was withdrawn in the 78th minute.

    Goncalo Ramos - 5.5/10

    A frustrating night for the Portuguese striker. He was isolated for long periods but still managed to force a brilliant save from Muric with a close-range header in the 43rd minute. His frustration ultimately boiled over late on, earning him a yellow card in the 87th minute for knocking the ball away.

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  • US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Koni De Winter - 6/10

    Introduced early (20') for the injured Gabbia. He settled into the game well and provided a physical presence, though he was booked shortly before half-time (45+3') for a cynical grab on Armand Lauriente.

    Luka Modric - 7/10

    Came on at half-time for Estupinan and instantly raised the technical floor of the team. It took him just 17 minutes to provide the incisive, first-time pass that assisted Rabiot's goal, proving his vision remains world-class even when deployed from the bench.

    Alphadjo Cisse - 5/10

    Introduced in the 78th minute for Pulisic but struggled to inject the required attacking urgency as the game became fractured.

    Ardon Jashari - 5.5/10

    Replaced Musah in the 78th minute to refresh the midfield. Kept possession ticking over but lacked the time to significantly alter the attacking momentum.

    Omari Hutchinson - N/A

    Came on in the 85th minute for Chukwueze. Too little time to warrant a full rating.

    Ruben Amorim - 5/10

    The manager will be deeply frustrated by how easily his side surrendered the lead from a set-piece. While his half-time introduction of Modric was a masterstroke that directly led to the opening goal, the team's lack of concentration and inability to kill off a stubborn Sassuolo side suggests a tactical fragility that cost them two vital points.

Europa League
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Salzburg
SAL
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Serie A
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Frosinone
FRC
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Sassuolo
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