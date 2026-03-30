Goal.com
Live
Corinthians v Flamengo - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Refaat

AC Milan make increased Andre offer but Serie A side left hanging by Corinthians

AC Milan
A. Luiz
Transfers
Serie A
Corinthians
Serie A

AC Milan have returned to the negotiating table with a fresh proposal for Corinthians midfielder Andre. After seeing previous efforts rebuffed, the Italian giants have now signaled their willingness to pay up to €22 million (£18.5m/$23.3m) to bring the teenager to San Siro, as the club looks to get its business done early.

  • Rossoneri return with improved €22m package

    According to ESPN, the structure of the new offer consists of a guaranteed €18 million (£15.1m) fee, supplemented by a further €4m (£3.4m) in performance-related add-ons. This bid is specifically for the 70% of the player's economic rights currently held by the Brazilian side, highlighting Milan’s desire to reach a compromise following earlier failed attempts.

    • Advertisement
  • André CorinthiansRodrigo Coca/Corinthians

    Corinthians hierarchy playing hardball

    Despite the increased figures, Corinthians have yet to provide a formal response to the Italian side. The proposal has been sitting with the Alvinegro board since the beginning of last week, but there is a sense of calm within the Brazilian camp as they weigh up the long-term value of their academy graduate.

    This stalling tactic comes after a previous breakdown in talks where a verbal agreement had almost been reached. On that occasion, Milan had moved close to a deal worth €17m, only for Corinthians president Osmar Stabile to step in and veto the departure at the final hurdle, insisting on a higher valuation for the club's prized asset.



  • Player stance and economic rights

    Andre himself appears open to the move, with reports suggesting the young midfielder is prepared to waive his personal 30% share of his economic rights to facilitate the transfer. However, the player is not expected to force a move or create friction behind the scenes, preferring to leave the final decision in the hands of the two clubs.

    The 19-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise since being promoted to the senior squad, making 28 official appearances and scoring four goals. His current contract is set to run until December 2029, giving Corinthians significant leverage in any negotiations regarding his future as interest from Europe continues to mount.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Santos v Corinthians - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images Sport

    Milan look to avoid further frustration

    With the transfer window approaching, the Rossoneri are keen to avoid a repeat of the saga that saw their previous €17m bid rejected. By meeting the perceived market value and structuring the deal to favour the selling club, Milan hope to finally break the deadlock and secure one of South America's most promising talents.

    For now, the ball remains firmly in the court of the Corinthians leadership. While Milan await a definitive answer, Andre remains focused on his immediate duties in Brazil, including upcoming fixtures in the Campeonato Brasileiro and the CONMEBOL Libertadores, before potentially making the leap to Serie A.

Serie A
Fluminense crest
Fluminense
FLU
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR
Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL