AC Milan make increased Andre offer but Serie A side left hanging by Corinthians

Despite the increased figures, Corinthians have yet to provide a formal response to the Italian side. The proposal has been sitting with the Alvinegro board since the beginning of last week, but there is a sense of calm within the Brazilian camp as they weigh up the long-term value of their academy graduate.

This stalling tactic comes after a previous breakdown in talks where a verbal agreement had almost been reached. On that occasion, Milan had moved close to a deal worth €17m, only for Corinthians president Osmar Stabile to step in and veto the departure at the final hurdle, insisting on a higher valuation for the club's prized asset.







