'I've only shown 70 percent' - AC Milan starlet Alphadjo Cisse insists best is yet to come

Enjoying a scintillating breakthrough on both the domestic and international stages, the teenager refuses to rest on his early laurels. Speaking to Rai Sport after netting the winner in Italy Under-21s' European qualifier against Armenia, Cisse explained: "This year has brought me a lot of joy. I've only shown 70 percent of my capabilities so far, I know I can do much better."

Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, the youngster added: "The goal brings me a lot of happiness, and from now on I hope to be able to show lots of other characteristics."