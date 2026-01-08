'Absolutely disgraceful' - Gabriel Martinelli roasted for shoving injured Conor Bradley before Liverpool star is stretchered off as Arsenal star's frustrations boil over

Neville said on Sky Sports: "Oh you can't push him off the pitch. You cannot do that, you idiot. That's so poor. I'm surprised the Liverpool players haven't gone over and had a right pop at him. I think an apology is needed. He's thrown the ball at him as well. Yeah, it's no good. Gonna be stretchered off Conor Bradley, and it's a sad sight. He's someone who has had injuries. I'm actually fuming with Martinelli. Honestly, I don't know how the Liverpool players didn't go over there and whack him, to be honest with you and take a red card. Absolutely disgraceful, that."

