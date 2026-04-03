How Abdukodir Khusanov bounced back to become Man City's new cult hero - and how he fits into the club's defence of the future

The fans' giddy excitement about the unassuming Uzbekistan international capable of bone-crunching tackles continued as the train, which soon began to resemble the last days of Rome, accelerated north. "The Uzbeks love him, he’s their Gareth Bale," came another remark.

And then there was a moment of appreciation for the people who had unearthed this gem from Lens and brought him to City for £31 million in January 2025: "What a job from our scouts!"

Those scouts can certainly be proud of the fact that Khusanov, who is certainly the best signing City made in January 2025 amid a £180m spending spree, could go down as one of the most shrewd deals made by Txiki Begiristain in his 13 years with the club before departing in 2025.

Khusanov had only made 31 appearances for Lens when he made the move and even fewer when City began to spot his potential. His signing came about thanks to a collaboration across the City scouting network, as those in France were immediately impressed when they saw Khusanov in action, believing him to be a young player with lots of potential and attributes that could take him a long way

Described as being very aggressive but in a positive way, he left a big impression on City's whole scouting network, and a huge effort was made to bring him in last January, just as clubs including Newcastle, Real Madrid and Manchester United were starting to show interest.

Khusanov has all the traits that English football fans love: Speed, aggression, power and passion. And when City have found themselves on the back foot in games, there have been fewer more thrilling sights than Khusanov chasing down his opponent and making a lunging challenge to win the ball back.