"A true role model": BVB extends contract with a first-team regular

"Emre is our captain and a true professional. He is a leader, leads by example and always puts the team first," said sporting director Lars Ricken: "It was not for nothing that we made it clear straight after his serious injury that we wanted to continue supporting him, because he is a key player for Borussia Dortmund."

"We are well aware of Can’s importance in the dressing room and the experience he brings to our team," added sporting director Sebastian Kehl.