A German legend: If Yamal were Italian, they’d have sent him down to the second division

German football legend Jürgen Klinsmann has delivered a scathing verdict on the Italian national team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.

The Azzurri stumbled in the World Cup qualifiers and scraped through to the play-offs, but suffered a crushing defeat in the final against Bosnia and Herzegovina, losing 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time and extra time, meaning they will remain absent from the World Cup for the first time since 2018.

Klinsmann, who shone as a player for Inter Milan and Sampdoria (his son Jonathan is the goalkeeper for Cesena), drew on his deep connection with Italian football to offer one of the most insightful analyses to date on why the Azzurri continue to fail to qualify for the World Cup.

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