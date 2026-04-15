A call from Vincent Kompany! The second-division sensation is set for a chance at Bayern Munich

It is now widely known that Kompany is a big fan of Aseko, regularly inviting him to first-team training sessions during his first six months as Bayern coach. According to Transfermarkt, the Belgian praised the 20-year-old highly for his development at Hannover 96 during their most recent phone call.

Aseko joined Bayern’s youth set-up from Hertha BSC in 2022 and was subsequently farmed out to Hannover for eighteen months, effective February 2025. After an initial adjustment period, the Berlin-born midfielder hit his stride at the start of the current campaign and is now one of the 2. Bundesliga’s standout performers in 2025/26, recording three goals and six assists in 29 appearances for Hannover.

Although Hannover 96 activated the purchase option for the German U21 international, Bayern immediately invoked their buy-back clause. For a fee of €1.5 million, Aseko will return to Munich for the coming season; his contract with FCB runs until 2028.