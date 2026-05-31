Saudi football fans have already fixed their eyes on the summer 2026 transfer window, which promises plenty of excitement off the pitch as clubs line up new deals ahead of the coming season.

Saudi Roshn League clubs have grown into one of the biggest forces on the global transfer market in recent years. They have lured a string of football's biggest stars, driving up international interest in the competition and boosting its technical and marketing value.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Neymar have all arrived in recent seasons. Those moves grabbed headlines across the world and cemented the league's place among the game's fastest-rising competitions.

Al-Nassr took the league crown last season. Al-Ahli lifted the AFC Champions League Elite title. Expect a transfer window packed with rivalry between the heavyweights, chief among them Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, as each looks to bring in names capable of making the difference.

Goal.com runs through the opening and closing dates of the summer 2026 transfer window in the Saudi Roshn League below, along with the registration dates in the Yelo First Division League and the Women's League.