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Transfer Window Mercato 2026 - SaudiGemini
Karim Malim

Translated by

2026 summer transfer market: when does the Saudi Roshn League mercato begin and end?

Transfers
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli
Al Ittihad
Al Shabab
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Arabia

Find out the dates for the summer 2026 transfer window in the Saudi Roshn League, the Yelo First Division League and the Women's League

Saudi football fans have already fixed their eyes on the summer 2026 transfer window, which promises plenty of excitement off the pitch as clubs line up new deals ahead of the coming season.

Saudi Roshn League clubs have grown into one of the biggest forces on the global transfer market in recent years. They have lured a string of football's biggest stars, driving up international interest in the competition and boosting its technical and marketing value.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Neymar have all arrived in recent seasons. Those moves grabbed headlines across the world and cemented the league's place among the game's fastest-rising competitions.

Al-Nassr took the league crown last season. Al-Ahli lifted the AFC Champions League Elite title. Expect a transfer window packed with rivalry between the heavyweights, chief among them Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, as each looks to bring in names capable of making the difference.

Goal.com runs through the opening and closing dates of the summer 2026 transfer window in the Saudi Roshn League below, along with the registration dates in the Yelo First Division League and the Women's League.

  • When does the summer 2026 transfer window open in the Saudi Roshn League?

    The Saudi Arabian Football Federation have confirmed that the 2026 summer transfer window will officially open on Wednesday 22 July 2026.

    Clubs in the Roshn League will have until Sunday 6 September 2026 to complete their business before the window slams shut.

    Competition

    Transfer window opening

    Transfer window closing

    Saudi Roshn League

    		22 July 20266 September 2026
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  • When does the 2026 summer transfer window open in the Saudi Yelo League?

    The Saudi Arabian Football Federation is yet to confirm the dates for the Yelo League's 2026 summer transfer window. Judging by previous seasons, though, the first registration window should open in early July and run until the middle of September this year.

    Competition

    Transfer window start

    Transfer window end

    Yelo League--

  • When does the summer 2026 transfer window open in the Saudi women's league?

    Clubs in the Saudi Women's Premier League and the Women's First Division League can register players from 1 July 2026, with the window closing on 1 September 2026.

    Competition

    Transfer window opens

    Transfer window closes

    Saudi Women's League

    		1 July 20261 September 2026

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  • Deals tipped for a move to the Saudi Roshn League in the summer 2026 transfer window

    Speculation is growing over potential deals in the 2026 summer transfer window, as Saudi Roshn League clubs continue their efforts to attract more of the world's football stars.

    Several prominent names have surfaced in recent weeks. Mohamed Salah leads the pack, drawing widespread interest after the end of his journey with Liverpool. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has also been tipped for a new experience outside Europe, while Raphinha could leave Barcelona for the Roshn League and Robert Lewandowski remains in the mix.

    Those names underline just how big the Saudi clubs are thinking. Domestic and continental silverware alone won't satisfy them. They want to strengthen their standing on the global stage by signing players who carry serious sporting and marketing value.

    All possibilities remain open with the window nearing. Much now hinges on official negotiations, and on whether the Saudi clubs can add yet more stars to the shining names already lighting up the Roshn League.