2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar: The most revolutionary U17 World Cup ever?

With 48 teams participating in the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, hosts Qatar were always going to have to organise a huge number of matches, especially during the group stage.

However, thanks to their exceptional Aspire Zone sports city, they organised a mammoth 72 matches during the group stage within a span of 9 days. It's a mind-boggling figure when you consider the fact that the 2022 World Cup featured a total of 64 games across the whole tournament which lasted 29 days!

In total, the 2025 edition of the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar will have a total of 104 matches, across just 25 days. That is nothing but astounding.