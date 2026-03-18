16-year-old record broken! Robert Lewandowski sets a new Champions League record in FC Barcelona's thrashing

Until now, the record had been held by Italy’s legendary striker Filippo Inzaghi – when he scored twice for AC Milan against Real Madrid in November 2010, “Pippo” was 37 years and 86 days old. Lewandowski has now achieved this feat at the age of 37 years and 209 days.

Alongside the Pole, his Barça teammate Lamie Yamal also made his mark in the history books. The Spanish prodigy scored from the penalty spot shortly before the end of the first half – making Yamal the youngest player (18 years and 350 days) to have scored ten goals in the Champions League.