Getty Images
Over 1,000 players and 149 referees investigated for football betting as Turkish Federation reveal scope of gambling issue
Betting scandal engulfs Turkish football
Turkish football is facing one of the biggest crises in its modern history after the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) revealed that 1,024 professional footballers across multiple divisions have been referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) for alleged involvement in football betting.
Among those referred are 27 players from the Super Lig, including names from Turkish giants Galatasaray, Besiktas and Trabzonspor. The revelation has rocked the top-flight title race, with nearly every club in the league’s top 10 affected except Fenerbahce.
The investigation extends far beyond the elite level, and a staggering 77 players from the 1. Lig, 282 from the 2. Lig, and 629 from the 3. Lig have also been referred, with nine additional players outside the league structure brought into the inquiry. Given the scale of the suspensions, the TFF has been forced to temporarily halt matches in the second and third tiers for two weeks to allow teams the chance to rebuild rosters.
In an official statement, the TFF described the disciplinary referrals as a “preventive measure” as part of a broader investigation aimed at restoring the credibility of domestic football.
Referee corruption at the heart of the investigation
What began as an internal audit into referee conduct has evolved into a scandal of unprecedented scale. Two weeks before the player referrals, TFF president Ibrahim Hacıosmanoglu disclosed that 371 of the country’s 571 active referees were found to hold betting accounts, with 152 actively wagering on football.
Some statistics have stunned both the public and governing bodies alike. One referee reportedly placed over 18,000 bets, while dozens placed more than 1,000 wagers each, including matches they officiated.
Hacıosmanoglu condemned the findings, describing the issue as “a moral crisis in Turkish football”, stating the problem was “not only administrative, but deeply ethical.”
The scandal escalated further when an Istanbul court ordered the arrest of Eyupspor president Murat Ozkaya and seven others for alleged attempts to influence match outcomes. Authorities have indicated possible charges of match-fixing, corruption, and participation in illegal gambling networks, suggesting the investigation may continue expanding.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Emergency measures and football suspended
Given the number of players and referees removed from sporting operations, the TFF has enacted immediate restructuring measures. Fixtures in the 2. Lig and 3. Lig have been postponed for two weeks, while games in the Super Lig and 1. Lig will continue as scheduled.
To help clubs fill squad gaps, the federation has opened negotiations with FIFA to secure an additional 15-day domestic transfer window, which would run separately from the upcoming winter window. The federation’s statement read: “Our goal is to protect the integrity of the game and rebuild public trust. The disciplinary and legal processes are being carried out meticulously in cooperation with judicial authorities.”
While clubs such as Besiktas have publicly supported their affected players, confidence across the system has been shaken. Crowds, sponsors, and league stability face immediate uncertainty.
- AFP
Integrity under scrutiny as public trust hangs in the balance
The investigation marks a critical turning point -- if proven, the scandal could reshape the governing structure of football in Turkey for years. The TFF must manage squad shortages, league scheduling, judicial cooperation, and institutional reform simultaneously.
UEFA and FIFA are monitoring developments closely but have not yet intervened. While the federation insists there is “no evidence of widespread organized match-fixing”, the ongoing arrests and betting link networks suggest the probe may intensify.
Public trust is now the greatest casualty as clubs await rulings that may carry heavy suspensions, financial sanctions, or forced squad rebuilding mid-season. For Turkish football, this is more than a betting scandal, it is a foundational test of credibility and governance. The response from the TFF and global football authorities will determine whether the league recovers, or spirals deeper into crisis.
Advertisement