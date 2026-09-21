'€140 million' - Yan Diomande finally hits back at Karim Adeyemi’s wife after Real Madrid transfer fee troll

Diomande, has finally addressed the social media storm surrounding his high-profile move to the Spanish capital. The 19-year-old winger, who has been the subject of intense debate due to his massive price tag, took to TikTok to deliver a defiant message.

Rather than engaging in a direct war of words, the Ivorian international utilized a popular French song to frame his perspective on the external pressure that comes with playing for the most successful club in European football history.

The young star appeared relaxed in the video, singing along to lyrics that clearly mirrored his current professional situation. As the music played, Diomande mouthed the translated lyrics: "140 million that’s what they asked for, they’ll always come to criticize us, we just keep climbing". It was a clear indication that the player is fully aware of the noise surrounding his valuation but remains focused on his personal growth and adaptation to Jose Mourinho's tactical demands in Madrid.