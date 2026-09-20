'He can’t be in the team!' - Carragher tears into Wirtz after 'one of his worst' Liverpool displays - but backs Jurgen Klopp to revive him

Carragher has not held back in his assessment of Wirtz following a lacklustre display against Bournemouth. Despite the Reds securing a narrow 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium, the focus remained on the German midfielder’s inability to influence the game. During the first half, Carragher was particularly vocal about the 23-year-old's contribution on co-commentary duty. "Wirtz has been really poor again," he stated. "It's just nothing. Nothing is happening there at all."

"That was one of the poorest I've ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt," he noted on the Jamie Carragher Podcast. Expanding on his concerns, he admitted: "I've been critical of the fact that he hasn't got the numbers. But normally when you watch Wirtz, he's neat and tidy, he keeps possession, there's things that you like."

He added: "He gets out of a tight situation where you're normally expecting your player to lose the ball. But the reason I worry is, I don't think Wirtz is in poor form since he came to Liverpool. I actually think what we're seeing is what he is. And I was worried for Wirtz probably 12 months ago. And maybe that was a little bit early to say that, but I didn't say it. It was just in the back of my head."