Scamacca strikes, Esposito seals it! Italy beat Turkey 3-1 to boost Nations League hopes

Roberto Mancini opted for experimentation in Bologna, making nine changes to the side that drew with France. The heavy rotation initially led to a disjointed performance, as Turkey looked the more dangerous side in the opening exchanges.

Despite the shaky start, the hosts found their clinical edge in the 26th minute. A well-worked move on the right involving Vergara and Giovanni Di Lorenzo saw the Napoli captain whip a dangerous cross into the heart of the penalty area. Gianluca Scamacca, who had earlier seen a goal chalked off for offside, made no mistake this time. The Atalanta forward controlled the ball after a ricochet and hammered a ferocious volley off the underside of the crossbar to give Italy the lead.

The remainder of the first half saw Italy attempt to assert control through midfield, though they remained vulnerable on the counter-attack. Turkey’s movement off the ball caused consistent problems for the Italian backline, with Aral Simsir particularly lively. However, the Azzurri held firm until the interval, with Scamacca going close again from distance as the hosts looked to double their advantage.



