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'The Portuguese Ten Hag!' - Piers Morgan delivers brutal verdict on Jorge Jesus after Cristiano Ronaldo row
Morgan slams Jesus over Ten Hag comparison
The relationship between Ronaldo and the Portugal national team setup has reached a new low following a public exchange of words between head coach Jesus and Ronaldo’s close ally, Piers Morgan. The broadcaster took to social media to express his fury after Jesus downplayed a recent incident involving the Al-Nassr captain during the international break. Morgan, who famously conducted the explosive interview that led to Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford, did not hold back in his assessment of the current Portugal manager's leadership style.
Writing in a post on X, Morgan delivered a stinging rebuke of the coach. "This guy is the Portuguese Ten Hag… wants to make a name for himself being the big tough guy by trying to humiliate @cristiano with shocking disrespect. I will deal with him (from a very well-informed perspective) on tonight’s episode of Football Uncensored," Morgan stated.
The comparison to the former Manchester United boss is particularly pointed, given Ronaldo's highly publicised and acrimonious falling out with the Dutchman before moving to the Saudi Pro League.
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The warm-up controversy explained
The tension stems from Portugal's recent 2-1 victory over Norway, where Ronaldo was left on the substitutes' bench for the duration of the match. Despite being asked to warm up, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was never introduced to the game, leading to widespread speculation regarding his standing in the squad.
Jesus later attempted to explain the decision, suggesting that the media and fans were only focused on the incident because of Ronaldo's immense stature within the game, rather than it being a tactical snub. The manager questioned why similar situations involving other players do not receive the same level of intense scrutiny from the press.
"Just because it was him. Just because it was him, and perhaps rightly so, because he is a symbol, this whole issue of warming up and not warming up, coming on and not coming on, has been created," Jesus said. He further defended his choice by pointing out the double standards in the coverage.
"How many players warmed up today and didn’t come on? How many? Is there going to be a problem with any of them? No," he added, insisting that the minor incident had not caused any lasting damage to his professional relationship with the team's captain.
Ronaldo exits the national team camp
Despite the coach's attempts to minimise the drama, the situation escalated rapidly when Jesus informed the media that Ronaldo would also not be starting the subsequent Nations League fixture against Denmark. Shortly after this announcement, the legendary forward took the drastic step of leaving the Portugal team camp following a private discussion with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença.
This departure fueled reports of a significant rift, suggesting that the veteran striker felt the handling of his role was both poorly communicated and personally insulting. Jesus has since tried to offer an olive branch, stating that the door remains open for a return, but the damage to their working dynamic appears substantial.
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Broadcaster vows to expose the truth
Morgan has promised to provide further details on what he calls the "shocking disrespect" shown to his friend, claiming he has inside information on the nature of the conflict. The broadcaster's vow to "deal with" the manager on his show suggests that more revelations could be forthcoming regarding the conversations that took place behind closed doors in Porto.
As the debate continues to rage in Portugal, many fans remain divided over whether the team has outgrown their most famous son or if Jesus is unnecessarily provoking a national icon to assert his own authority.
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