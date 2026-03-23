'It's all nonsense!' - Fed up Jurgen Klopp claims Real Madrid rumours are written by 'idiots' but ex-Liverpool boss admits he's 'not completely finished' as a coach

Despite taking a step back from the daily pressures of football management to join the multi-club network, he admitted that a return to the dugout is still a genuine possibility. The German tactician has enjoyed his break but feels he is far from finished in the sport. "I'm certainly quite advanced for life at my age, but as a coach, I'm not completely and utterly finished. I haven't reached retirement age yet," he explained. "Who knows what will happen in the coming years. But nothing is planned in that regard."