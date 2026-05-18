AFP
'I had the best season of my career!' - Lyon midfielder issues defiant response after being left out of France squad for World Cup
Deschamps makes big calls for finals
The announcement of the 26-man travelling party for the upcoming tournament in North America has caused significant debate across France, with several established names failing to make the cut. Chief among the omissions is Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, who has been described as the most high-profile casualty of a list that prioritises current form and physical readiness.
Tolisso, a winner with Les Bleus in 2018, is another veteran who will be watching from home. While the former Bayern Munich man hasn't featured for the national team since the summer of 2021, his sensational form in Ligue 1 this term had many tipping him for a dramatic return to the international fold under Deschamps.
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Tolisso reacts to shock omission
Despite the setback, Tolisso has remained vocal about his performances this season. He has led Lyon with distinction, recapturing the kind of form that once made him one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders during his time in the Bundesliga.
Speaking on his exclusion, Tolisso stated to reporters: “I have everything, I had the best season of my career, both personally and statistically. Didier Deschamps has everything. He spoke of five undisputed midfielders. I have given everything, I regret nothing, I can’t blame myself for anything, I am proud of what I have achieved, of what I have built. That’s life, that’s football. But believe me, I will not give up; I will do even more to be nominated one day, or not, but I will give everything.”
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Staggering numbers in Ligue 1
Tolisso’s frustration is backed by a clinical record in front of goal this year. He managed to find the net 11 times in the league, the highest tally of his entire professional career. His impact wasn't limited to domestic action either, as he contributed four goals in just seven Europa League appearances, proving he can still deliver on the continental stage.
The midfielder ended the season in a rich vein of form, scoring four goals and providing three assists in his final five league outings.
Even Deschamps acknowledged the quality of the player he was leaving behind, admitting: “He is playing a very, very good season. I understand his disappointment. Corentin Tolisso would have deserved to be there.”
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France look to a new generation
The decision to leave out experienced winners like Tolisso and Camavinga signals a shift in Deschamps' philosophy as he manages what could be his final tournament.
The squad features 13 players who have never experienced a World Cup before, including the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery and Michael Olise. Deschamps explained that while the competition for places was fierce, he needed to select those who fit his specific tactical requirements for the five midfield slots.
For Tolisso, the door remains slightly ajar, even if he has already begun making other arrangements for June. “In football you never know what happens. A little bit of hope always remains,” he admitted. “I won’t lie, I have planned my holiday.”