'Luck was against us!' - Maxence Lacroix claims Chelsea deserved a draw against Arsenal after Blues fall to 2-1 defeat

Lacroix believes Chelsea were the victims of misfortune during their narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, suggesting that Xabi Alonso’s side had done enough to secure a point in North London. The summer signing from Crystal Palace was a prominent figure in a backline that was breached twice after the Blues had taken a shock lead within the opening two minutes of the contest.

Speaking after the final whistle, the French international expressed his frustration with the outcome while remaining optimistic about the team's progression. "We are a little bit unhappy, of course, after losing, but I believe that we did well to be honest," said the France international. ‘We just have to adjust some points. I think it’s not easy to play there but we did good. We accept the loss but we want to learn from it. I think it’s good to learn about the mistakes and all the wrong parts. We have to go forward and go again."