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Too soon! Liverpool yet to open contract negotiations with Alisson Becker as goalkeeper enters final months of deal
Negotiations yet to begin for Brazilian number one
Liverpool find themselves in a familiar position of uncertainty as one of their most vital senior stars approaches the end of his tenure. Alisson is officially into the final year of his contract. With the Brazilian set to turn 34 in October, the hierarchy at Anfield must decide whether to commit to their long-term number one or begin a transition toward a younger era between the sticks. Currently earning a reported weekly wage of £250,000, the goalkeeper remains one of the highest earners on the books, reflecting his status as one of the world's elite performers.
Reliable journalist James Pearce has provided a sobering update for supporters hoping for a quick resolution to the situation. Speaking on The Athletic’s Walk On podcast, Pearce clarified that there has been no movement regarding a new deal, with all parties seemingly content to wait. The reporter stated: "Is he going to still be around next season? We don’t know that at the moment. From what I’ve been told, it’s just too soon on all sides. There’s not been those talks yet."
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The looming shadow of the pre-contract window
While the internal mood may be calm, the calendar presents a clear deadline for the Merseyside giants. As it stands, Alisson will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England starting in January. Earlier in the year, the goalkeeper was linked with interest from Juventus, and while those rumours failed to materialise into a concrete transfer, the threat of continental giants circling remains high.
Fans are understandably anxious given the history of contract sagas at the club, which have frequently dragged into the final weeks of seasons. The goalkeeper reminded everyone of his immense value just this past weekend during a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth. His incredible reflex save to deny Evanilson was a highlight of the match.
The Mamardashvili factor
Liverpool’s decision-making process is further complicated by the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian international was secured from Valencia last year, and although he has not yet stepped into the starting role, he is viewed as a natural successor to the Brazilian.
Pearce highlighted this potential conflict, noting that a new deal for the veteran could have a domino effect on the rest of the goalkeeping department. The journalist suggested that Mamardashvili isn’t going to tolerate being backup for a third successive season if Alisson remains the undisputed choice.
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Uncertainty surrounds Alisson’s long-term intentions
There is also the possibility that Alisson himself may be ready for a new challenge after nearly a decade on Merseyside. By the time the 2026-27 season concludes, he will have spent nine years at the club, winning every major trophy available.
Ultimately, the coming months will be crucial for the club to avoid a disruptive narrative. Pearce’s assessment suggests that while there is no immediate panic, the "too soon" approach could quickly turn into "too late" if other clubs begin to make their pitches in January.
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