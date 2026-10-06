'The moment has arrived' - Lionel Messi delivers emotional farewell as Argentina legend prepares for final appearance

The landscape of international football is set for a seismic shift as Lionel Messi prepares to bring the curtain down on his extraordinary career with Argentina. Ahead of a final exhibition match against Benin in Buenos Aires, the 39-year-old icon took to social media and official channels to address a nation that has worshipped him for over two decades.

The Inter Miami star expressed a sense of fulfillment and closure, acknowledging that his time representing the reigning world champions has reached its natural conclusion at the historic Monumental stadium.

The veteran forward chose his words carefully to reflect the depth of his connection with the Argentine public. "The moment has arrived. I leave in peace, I gave it my all. This shirt was my dream, my pride, and my life," Messi stated in a message to his fans by Adidas Football. He continued by expressing his gratitude for the unwavering support he received throughout his journey: "Thank you for loving me so much. I will always carry you with me."



