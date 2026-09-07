'Really lazy... really bad!' - Rodri tears into Valencia's performance in private conversation with Cubarsí after Barcelona's dominant Mestalla win

Barcelona’s dominant display in their 5-0 win over Valencia yesterday, Sunday, in the fourth round of La Liga was matched by some equally blunt commentary from their new midfield general. Rodri, who was handed his first start for the Catalan giants, was replaced in the 62nd minute to a standing ovation from the Mestalla crowd - a gesture typically reserved for Spain’s international heroes.

However, once he took his seat in the dugout next to teenage defender Pau Cubarsí, the pleasantries ended. The cameras of 'El Día Después' captured the veteran midfielder expressing his disbelief at the lack of quality shown by the home side.

In a private conversation that quickly became public, Rodri was seen leaning into Cubarsí to share his thoughts on the struggling hosts. "They are very lazy, these guys, very lazy. Really bad," the midfielder said.

The 28-year-old appeared genuinely stunned by how little resistance the opposition offered, especially given that Barcelona had already established a commanding 3-0 lead by the time he left the field.



