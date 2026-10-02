'I’ll win eventually!' - Lamine Yamal reveals why voters could choose Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and others over him for Ballon d’Or

Yamal has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or following a spectacular rise for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. However, the 19-year-old winger has expressed a fascinating concern regarding how the footballing world perceives his candidacy.

"I think, being totally honest, there is one thing that people I don't know if they are going to change but I think people think that, as Lamine is 19 years old and Lamine is very good, he is going to win at some point," the Barcelona starlet explained In an interview with Guardian Sport. "So, let's say Mbappe, Fabian, Rodri, Kvaratskhelia, Messi, Kane.. They think that I will always be there and that I will win eventually."

It is a sophisticated observation from a player who has already shouldered immense pressure at the highest level of the game. Despite his youth, Yamal has become a central figure for Luis de la Fuente's Spain side, where the coach has noted that he is more mature each day and capable of interpreting complex match situations both on and off the field.



