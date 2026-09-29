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Another Konate deal? Real Madrid consider Virgil van Dijk as potential free agent after Liverpool defender’s contract situation emerges
Madrid eye Liverpool raid
Real Madrid have emerged as a serious contender for the signature of van Dijk, whose future at Liverpool remains shrouded in uncertainty. The veteran Dutch defender, now 35, is approaching the final stages of his current agreement at Anfield, which is set to expire in the summer of 2027.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League side has yet to present a formal renewal offer to their captain, leading to suggestions that he could be allowed to leave for nothing at the end of his tenure.
For Florentino Perez and the Madrid board, the prospect of securing one of the world's most decorated defenders without a transfer fee is an opportunity too good to ignore. The club has shifted its recruitment strategy in recent years, focusing heavily on high-profile free agents to bolster their squad depth while managing financial resources.
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Repeating the Konate formula
The logic behind Madrid’s interest stems from their successful acquisition of Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer. The Frenchman likewise made the move from Merseyside to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer, and the Spanish giants believe they could pull off a similar masterstroke with his former defensive partner.
Having already integrated one former Liverpool mainstay into their defensive unit, bringing in Van Dijk would provide an immediate sense of familiarity and partnership at the heart of the defence. This tactical continuity is seen as a major advantage for Jose Mourinho as he looks to maintain Madrid's dominance both domestically and in European competition.
Van Dijk could fill looming defensive gap
The interest in Van Dijk is not purely about sentiment; it is a calculated move to address looming gaps in the squad. With Antonio Rudiger’s current deal also reaching its conclusion in the near future, the club requires a high-level replacement who can hit the ground running.
Van Dijk’s pedigree is unmatched, having finished second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or voting and lifted every major trophy available during his time in England. Despite his age, his reading of the game and physical presence remain elite, making him an ideal candidate for a short-term reinforcement role in the Spanish capital, where the pressure to perform is constant.
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Flick's hesitation at Barcelona
While Real Madrid appear keen on the veteran, their arch-rivals Barcelona have reportedly taken a different stance. Although the player was offered to the Catalan club as a potential solution to their own defensive needs, head coach Hansi Flick is not convinced by the proposal. The German manager is reportedly focused on a youth-centric project and fears that introducing a 36-year-old into the fold could disrupt the development of emerging talents from the La Masia academy. Flick is wary that signing a veteran of that stature could squeeze the game time of younger players.
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