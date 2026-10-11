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'Dragging football through the gutter!' - Jamie Carragher launches furious attack on Manchester City over financial charges appeal
Carragher slams City ownership over legal stance
The fallout from Manchester City’s recent legal battle has taken a toxic turn as former Liverpool defender Carragher hit out at the club's strategy following their guilty verdict. An independent commission recently found the Citizens guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations, spanning a nine-season period. Despite this landmark ruling, the club has remained defiant, immediately signalling their intent to overturn the decision through an extensive appeals process.
Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, questioned whether the club's ownership group would ever be willing to concede defeat in a court of law given their immense resources and global influence, stating: "I think it’s very difficult for the Man City owners to continue in their position, because they’re so powerful, they’re so rich. They’ve never been told no before in their lives."
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Carragher warns Man City's legal battle could damage football
The pundit was joined by former City stars Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge, alongside Roy Keane, to preview the Citizens' clash with Liverpool. Carragher argued that the club must recognise its place within the wider history of the English game, rather than viewing the legal battle as a personal affront to their prestige.
"Manchester City have been there 100 years before, and they’ll be there 100 years after. Amazing supporters, great players before, great players after," he added.
The tension in the studio escalated when Richards challenged the notion of guilt, asking what the narrative would be if City eventually won their appeal. Carragher dismissed this, suggesting that the Etihad outfit would simply refuse to stop litigating until they got the result they desired.
"They’ll lose the appeal and they’ll appeal again. They [will] keep appealing and they keep appealing. And what that will do is, that will just keep dragging the game through the gutter," he told Sky Sports. The former England international concluded by warning that this saga could persist for years, potentially ruining not just the club's reputation, but the integrity of the Premier League itself.
Staggering scale of financial breaches revealed
The details emerging from the independent commission’s report paint a picture of a systematic effort to circumvent financial sustainability rules. According to the findings, the Manchester club operated what has been described as a sophisticated nearly £1 billion scheme between 2009 and 2018. This operation allegedly involved artificial sponsorship arrangements where Abu Dhabi-based companies paid only a small fraction of their reported values, with the remainder being covered by the Abu Dhabi United Group.
Reports have also surfaced indicating that the club attempted to resolve the matter before the commission reached its verdict. It is understood that City held settlement talks with the Premier League in a bid to avoid the most severe sporting sanctions. However, these negotiations collapsed because the club refused to admit any wrongdoing, maintaining that their evidence was irrefutable.
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Defiance from the Etihad hierarchy
Despite the mounting pressure and the scathing criticism from high-profile pundits, Manchester City have shown no signs of backing down. The club’s official response to the verdict was one of total rejection, labelling the commission’s findings as “unsafe” and riddled with material errors of fact and law. Chief executive Ferran Soriano reportedly told staff that the league’s case was built on nothing more than a conspiracy theory. The club has vowed to clear its name, insisting that they possess a comprehensive body of evidence that proves their innocence.
As the appeal moves forward, the potential sanctions remain the biggest talking point in English football. While no specific penalties have been confirmed, the independent commission has the authority to impose anything from massive points deductions to expulsion from the top flight.
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