'He's just using Arsenal!' - Ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel warns Gunners fans over Vinicius Junior rumours

Arsenal head into the new season as the side with the biggest target on their backs, according to former Chelsea midfielder Obi Mikel. The Nigerian international, who enjoyed a trophy-laden decade at Stamford Bridge, believes that the stability established at the Emirates Stadium gives them a significant edge over the rest of the traditional "Big Six."

After ending a 22-year wait for a league title last season, finishing seven points clear of Manchester City, the Gunners are now tasked with defending their crown against a motivated chasing pack.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, the two-time Premier League winner was emphatic about the current hierarchy in the top flight. "Wow, the team to beat? There are so many teams," Mikel said.

"The good thing that you can say about this season is it is absolutely wide open, absolutely f***ing wide open, apart from Arsenal. Apart from Arsenal… you can say that this is the team right now. They’re settled, they have a manager who has been there for so many years, he’s built a team and a squad that has gone on to win the Premier League. It doesn’t matter how they won it, they finally crossed the line."