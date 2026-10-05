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'His ego is eating him alive!' - Christophe Dugarry slams Cristiano Ronaldo over Portugal row
Dugarry lambasts Ronaldo
The situation surrounding Ronaldo’s international future has reached a boiling point, prompting former France striker Dugarry to voice his deep disappointment. Speaking on the French radio show Rothen s'enflamme, Dugarry did not hold back in his criticism of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently walked away from the Portugal squad following a series of disagreements with head coach Jesus.
"It has made me tired. It’s terrible to have so little respect for your compatriots, for your nation," Dugarry stated during his appearance on RMC Sport. The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward suggested that Ronaldo’s current behaviour is a sharp departure from the professional, team-oriented image he had spent two decades cultivating.
"It is terrible because it is not the image he used to project. He used to project the image of a healthy guy, a team player, someone great and generous. And now, I have the impression that he has transformed, that his ego is eating him alive during these last few months. While he could have gone out through a massive door, now it’s over, it’s messed up. How do you want him to come back? To do what?" Dugarry questioned.
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The struggle to accept a supporting role
Dugarry further argued that a player of Ronaldo's stature should possess the self-awareness to recognize when his performance levels have dipped. The Frenchman pointed out that Portugal has arguably looked more cohesive and effective without their captain in recent international windows. "The talent of a great player like Ronaldo should also be to see when you are no longer performing. That has been the case for three international competitions now. His national team is more efficient without him," Dugarry continued.
The former forward expressed dismay that a legendary figure would allow a dispute over playing time to derail his commitment to the team, adding, "He should be in the transmission phase, passing the baton. All of this just because the coach told you he would play you for the last half hour and then changed his plans... What message are you sending to the Portuguese youth?"
Ronaldo exits the national team camp
Despite the coach's attempts to minimise the drama, the situation escalated rapidly when Jesus informed the media that Ronaldo would also not be starting the subsequent Nations League fixture against Denmark. Shortly after this announcement, the legendary forward took the drastic step of leaving the Portugal team camp following a private discussion with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença.
This departure fueled reports of a significant rift, suggesting that the veteran striker felt the handling of his role was both poorly communicated and personally insulting. Jesus has since tried to offer an olive branch, stating that the door remains open for a return, but the damage to their working dynamic appears substantial.
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Portugal thrive despite the off-field chaos
While the narrative around the national team has been dominated by Ronaldo's frustrations, the results on the pitch tell a different story. Since the Al-Nassr forward's sudden departure from the camp, Jorge Jesus' side has managed to maintain an impressive run of form.
Portugal secured three consecutive victories and comfortably booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Nations League. This success has only emboldened those who believe the team is ready to move into a new era led by younger talents like Goncalo Ramos and Bruno Fernandes, who have stepped up in the absence of the veteran leader.
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