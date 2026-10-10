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Chaos in La Liga! Rayo Vallecano Fans Force Match Against Athletic Bilbao to Be Suspended Amid Protests
Protests erupt at the Estadio de Vallecas
Tensions that have been simmering for months finally reached a breaking point in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas, where the home faithful launched a coordinated demonstration against the club's hierarchy.
The match had barely reached the 13th minute when the first wave of objects was launched onto the grass, forcing the referee to pause proceedings for the safety of the players. What followed was a series of stops and starts as club officials and police struggled to regain control of a stadium that had turned into a theater of defiance.
The primary target of the supporters' ire was Raul Martin Presa, the long-standing club owner and president. Fans have grown increasingly disillusioned with his management, citing a lack of investment and the deteriorating state of the club’s facilities.
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Rayo Stars Fail to Calm Angry Fans
As the game remained paused, the stadium announcer issued a stern warning in the 20th minute, stating that the game would be suspended if the protests continued. Despite these threats, the atmosphere remained hostile, and the "Bukaneros" ultras - the club’s most vocal and hardcore supporters - led the crowdin loud chants demanding Presa’s immediate resignation.
The situation became so volatile that Rayo stars Oscar Valentin and Isi Palazon were seen approaching the stands to plea for calm, but their efforts were largely ignored by the frustrated masses.
The scale of the disruption was significant, with the pitch being littered with various items. Beyond the standard debris, fans utilized paper planes and small balls to cover the playing surface, ensuring that the ball could not be moved safely between the teams.
A season of discontent in Madrid
This match was particularly significant as it marked Rayo’s first league appearance at their home ground this season. The club has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with local government authorities over the safety and structural integrity of the Estadio de Vallecas. Previously, the regional administration had revoked the stadium's license due to its "dilapidated and alleged unsafe condition," which forced the team to play its home fixtures in the nearby neighborhood of Leganes.
This relocation was met with a fierce boycott from the majority of the Rayo fan base, who refused to travel and instead demanded that the club address the issues at their historic home rather than fleeing to a rival district. Saturday’s return was supposed to be a homecoming, but it quickly transformed into a public trial of the club's leadership.
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Rayo Fans’ Anger at Presa Reaches Boiling Point
The anger directed at Presa is not a new phenomenon, but the intensity of the latest demonstrations suggests a point of no return. During a pre-season friendly against Cagliari, the stadium was covered in graffiti that read "Presa, leave now," specifically targeting the presidential box. The fans feel that the soul of their left-wing, community-focused club is being eroded by a management style that ignores the needs of the supporters and the local community.
The regional minister for sports, Mariano de Paco, had attempted to diffuse the situation before kick-off, taking to social media to state, "Rayo will get the stadium it deserves. Have faith." However, that faith seems to have evaporated among the Rayo faithful, who viewed the reopening of the stadium as the perfect platform to air their grievances on a national stage.
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