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£100m asking price revealed! Bournemouth ready to sell Chelsea and Liverpool target Alex Scott in January under key conditions
Bournemouth soften stance on star man
Bournemouth are now open to the possibility of selling England midfielder Scott during the January transfer window, provided specific conditions are met by potential suitors. The 23-year-old has been vocal about his desire for a new challenge at the Vitality Stadium, having reportedly turned down two lucrative contract extensions toward the end of the previous campaign.
While the club initially maintained a firm "not for sale" stance throughout the summer and the recent international break, a final round of discussions between the club hierarchy and the player’s representatives has led to a significant change in heart.
According to BBC, Senior figures at the club have indicated that the Cherries would be willing to sanction Scott's exit if a bid in the region of £100 million is presented.
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Bournemouth set strict conditions for Scott's exit
This valuation reflects the current state of the market for high-quality central midfielders, where fees have escalated rapidly over the last eighteen months. However, the South Coast club will not be bullied into a sale solely for financial gain. The technical staff and board have made it clear that any mid-season deal is contingent on the club's league standing, as they would be unwilling to lose such a vital asset if they were embroiled in a difficult battle against relegation.
This development follows a summer of intense speculation during which every member of the Premier League's "Big Six" reached out to inquire about the former Bristol City man. Despite the widespread interest, Bournemouth were adamant about keeping their core group together, having previously insisted that prized youngsters like Scott and Rayan Eli Junior Kroupi would remain at the club until at least 2027.
Chelsea and Liverpool lead the chase
Chelsea and Liverpool remain the frontrunners for Scott’s signature, with both clubs having tracked the midfielder’s progress extensively since he moved to Bournemouth for £25m in 2023. The Blues were the most aggressive in their pursuit during the summer window, as Chelsea made multiple bids for Scott that were ultimately knocked back.
An initial offer of £60m, which could have risen to £64m with various performance-related add-ons, was rejected out of hand by the Cherries, who felt the figure significantly undervalued a player of Scott's potential and international standing.
Liverpool are also believed to be in a strong position should they choose to formalize their long-standing interest in the winter. The Reds benefit from Andoni Iraola’s established relationships at the club, and there is a sense that Scott would be a natural fit for the tactical system being implemented at Anfield.
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Injury woes and market inflation
The timing of these transfer developments is complicated by a fresh injury setback for Scott, who is currently facing a spell on the sidelines. The midfielder sustained a thigh injury while representing England in their dominant 7-0 victory over Croatia in the Nations League. There is understood to be a level of frustration within the Bournemouth camp, as Scott reportedly joined the national team setup carrying minor muscle tightness that subsequently worsened during the camp. He is expected to be out of action for at least a month, which may affect the rhythm of any potential transfer negotiations as January approaches.
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